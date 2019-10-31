Quantcast

Naval Academy provides room to discuss The Satanic Temple

By: Associated Press October 31, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is providing a room on campus for midshipmen interested in The Satanic Temple to discuss the group. Cmdr. Alana Garas, an academy spokeswoman, said Thursday the group has been provided a space to meet after a request was made by midshipmen. An internal email was sent Oct. 8 to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo