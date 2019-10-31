Quantcast

2 Dems who broke ranks on impeachment decry partisan process

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly October 31, 2019

Only two Democrats broke ranks Thursday to oppose the House resolution that sets ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

