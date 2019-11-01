Quantcast

Ex-officer gets 12 years in fatal shooting of naked man

By: Associated Press Kate Brumback November 1, 2019

DECATUR, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer who was convicted of aggravated assault and other crimes in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, naked man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison. Robert "Chip" Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 ...

