MECU Credit Union opens new Randallstown branch

Philip Allen, center, the MECU Randallstown branch manager and director of membership services, cuts the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the credit union’s newest branch facility. Joining Allen in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were, from left, Ernest J. Glinka, MECU board member; Tom Poe, a former MECU vice president of marketing; Herman Williams Jr., chairman of the MECU board; Mary Clay, senior outreach coordinator from the office of Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.; Adrian Johnson, chief financial officer and senior vice president; MECU Credit Union President and CEO John Hamilton, Kathy Shelton, MECU’s chief operating officer, and Nina Spencer, MECU’s vice president of retail delivery. (Photo courtesy of MECU Credit Union)
From left, MECU Credit Union President and CEO John Hamilton; Mary Clay, senior outreach coordinator from the office of Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.; Herman Williams Jr., MECU chairman of the board; and G. Louise Green, treasurer and a member of the board of directors, attended the grand opening of MECU’s Randallstown branch. (Photo courtesy of MECU Credit Union)
From left, Del. Benjamin Brooks, D-Baltimore County; Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones; Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones Jr.; and MECU Credit Union President and CEO John Hamilton, were on hand for the grand opening of MECU’s Randallstown branch. (Photo courtesy of MECU Credit Union)
MECU Credit Union colleagues Bobby Hill, regional manager of retail delivery; and Nina Spencer, vice president of retail delivery, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of MECU Credit Union)
May Lewis, head teller at MECU Credit Union’s new Randallstown branch, gets a photo with Philip Allen, Randallstown branch manager and director of membership services. (Photo courtesy of MECU Credit Union)
MECU Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new Randallstown branch Oct. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8700D Liberty Road.
Staff members, local officials, Randallstown community leaders and members gathered to commemorate the opening of MECU’s 10th branch, allowing the credit union to serve its membership and expand its reach and convenience in Baltimore County.
Local officials at the event included Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones Jr., Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Del. Benjamin Brooks, D-Baltimore County and Mary Clay, from Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.’s Office of Community Engagement.
The community celebration event included food, games, prizes, a kids’ zone, and performance by Singing Sensations Youth Choir, a nonprofit organization for students ages 5-18 in the Baltimore metro area. The credit union also announced a $1,000 donation to Singing Sensations Youth Choir and a $5,000 donation to the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company. This included a $10 donation to the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company for each new account opened at the Randallstown branch during the event.
Originally established in 1936 as Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore, MECU Credit Union now serves more than 110,000 individuals and local businesses throughout the Baltimore area.
