MECU Credit Union opens new Randallstown branch

MECU Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new Randallstown branch Oct. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8700D Liberty Road.

Staff members, local officials, Randallstown community leaders and members gathered to commemorate the opening of MECU’s 10th branch, allowing the credit union to serve its membership and expand its reach and convenience in Baltimore County.

Local officials at the event included Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones Jr., Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, Del. Benjamin Brooks, D-Baltimore County and Mary Clay, from Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.’s Office of Community Engagement.

The community celebration event included food, games, prizes, a kids’ zone, and performance by Singing Sensations Youth Choir, a nonprofit organization for students ages 5-18 in the Baltimore metro area. The credit union also announced a $1,000 donation to Singing Sensations Youth Choir and a $5,000 donation to the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company. This included a $10 donation to the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company for each new account opened at the Randallstown branch during the event.

Originally established in 1936 as Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore, MECU Credit Union now serves more than 110,000 individuals and local businesses throughout the Baltimore area.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.