Quantcast

Merritt to redevelop former McCormick property in Hunt Valley

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019

Merritt Properties has bought 226 Schilling Circle in Hunt Valley, a vacant 98,640-square-foot office building that was previously home to McCormick & Company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A speculative construction project, Schilling Green III will be a three-story Class A office intended for LEED Silver certification. Its location is within a half-mile radius of five ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo