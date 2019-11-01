Quantcast

MICHAEL H. REEVES, ET AL. v. KEVIN DAVIS, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019

Torts -- Gross negligence -- Sufficiency of the evidence While conducting an investigation into a report of daytime burglaries, an Anne Arundel County police officer shot and killed Michael Reeves’s dog, believing that the dog was attacking him. Reeves filed a civil action in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County against the police officer, Anne ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo