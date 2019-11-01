Quantcast

‘Money Guy’ Rousseaux loses appeal of sanctions

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 1, 2019

Defrocked investment adviser and former infomercial star Philip Rousseaux and his Towson firms will remain out of business. Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Thursday that the state securities commissioner acted within her authority in permanently revoking Rousseaux’s registration and fining him $255,000 after concluding he had committed or participated in more than 1,000 securities violations. In its reported ...

