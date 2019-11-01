Quantcast

Prosecutor in Russia probe known for tenacity, ethics

By: Associated Press Dave Collins November 1, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. — The man leading the inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe is no stranger to politically sensitive investigations. In his 41-year career as a prosecutor, John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, has led investigations into the FBI's cozy relationship with Boston mobsters such as James "Whitey" Bulger and the CIA's use ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo