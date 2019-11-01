Quantcast

Seneca Biopharma teams with Chinese firm, changes symbol

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019

A Germantown biopharmaceutical company is partnering with a Chinese firm to develop products to treat immunological diseases.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo