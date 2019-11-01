Quantcast

UB law student among 10 women honored by national nonprofit

Alana Glover recognized by Ms. JD

By: Louis Krauss November 1, 2019

Alana Glover, a third-year University of Baltimore School of Law student, has been recognized as one of the top 10 female law students in the country by the nonprofit Ms. JD.

