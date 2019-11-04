Quantcast

Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over

By: Associated Press Larry Neumeister November 4, 2019

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators by his personal accountant, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Monday. The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is certain to be further appealed; lawyers for the president promised to do so and the three-judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo