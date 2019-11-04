Caleif Brooks and Shaquayah McKenzie | Young Audiences

Quantcast

November 4, 2019

Caleif Brooks, health services program manager with Carefirst BlueCross BlueShield, and Shaquayah McKenzie, career and college readiness director at City Springs Elementary/Middle School, were named to the board of directors with Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Maryland, the nonprofit bringing high quality, low-cost arts integrated learning to Maryland schoolchildren in and out of the classroom.

