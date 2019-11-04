David J. McManus Jr. | Baxter Baker

Baxter Baker attorney David J. McManus Jr. was recognized by Super Lawyer, a national rating service of top attorneys who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and who embody excellence in the practice of law.

McManus handles a variety of health care law matters, including the defense of health care providers in medical malpractice litigation and general representation of hospitals and physicians. He also handles general commercial litigation insurance matters, defense of insurance agents and agencies, and election law and campaign finance matters.

He is a past board member and chair of the Maryland State Board of Elections. He is also a member of the Maryland Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He has been active in the Federalist Society for Law and Policy Studies since 1998 and has been a member of the Maryland Society for Healthcare Risk Management since 1990.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.