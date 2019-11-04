Quantcast

GSE Systems gets $750K grant for nuclear reactor procedures

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2019

A Columbia provider of engineering, staffing, and simulation software to the power and process industries has received a $750,000 federal grant to develop procedures and decision-support solutions for advanced nuclear reactors. GSE Systems Inc. and Idaho National Laboratory received the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant has a goal of developing and commercializing a system that can revolutionize ...

