Here are the 573 people who passed the July 2019 Maryland Bar Exam

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2019

The following is a list of successful applicants at the Maryland Bar Examination held July 30 and 31, 2019. The State Board of Law Examiners has recommended to the Court of Appeals of Maryland that these applicants be admitted to the Bar of the State of Maryland, subject to approval of their character and fitness qualifications. Abbott, ...

