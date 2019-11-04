Quantcast

Justices decline Staples’ challenge to Maryland tax

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 4, 2019

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear office supply giant Staples Inc.’s argument that Maryland’s tax assessment on fees the Massachusetts-based company collects from its Maryland franchisees violates the Constitution’s Due Process and Interstate Commerce clauses. The justices let stand without comment lower court rulings that Staples’ conducted sufficient business with its Maryland franchisees ...

