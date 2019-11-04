Quantcast

Maryland pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing patient

By: Associated Press November 4, 2019

A Maryland pediatrician has been convicted of sexually abusing an 18-year-old patient he had been treating since she was a baby.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo