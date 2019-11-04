Quantcast

Ex-doctor gets prison for collecting dead mother’s benefits

By: Associated Press November 4, 2019

A former Maryland physician has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in her deceased mother's retirement and pension benefits.

