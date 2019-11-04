Quantcast

Aquaculture startup Minnowtech gets seed funding from USM

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 4, 2019

Minnowtech, a Baltimore-based aquaculture startup, announced $600,000 in seed financing Monday as the firm commercializes technology intended for the shrimp farming industry.

