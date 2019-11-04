Sean Sutherland | Kapowza

Kapowza has named its director of accounts, Sean Sutherland, as a partner. Sutherland has been responsible for account management and business development and as a partner, he’ll take a more active role in the management of the agency and it’s long-term strategies.

Sutherland joined Kapowza in 2016 as the company’s third employee, while the agency was located in the Baltimore Development Corporation’s Emerging Technology Centers, supporting the incubator, co-working space with marketing services as well as providing its members with marketing strategy. Prior to working for Kapowza, Sutherland ran his own project management consultancy.

Originally from Michigan, Sutherland has worked in advertising and public relations for the past ten years for agencies such as Himmelrich PR, Abel Communications, Renegade, and BeaconFey. Sutherland also sold windows, part-time, for Renewal By Andersen from 2010 to 2017.

