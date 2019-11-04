Quantcast

Facing federal investigation, Under Armour cuts revenue forecast

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 4, 2019

Under Armour, following news the federal government is investigating its accounting practices, reported third quarter revenues dropped 1% and says it expects revenues for the year to fall short of expectations. The Baltimore-based sports apparel brand reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the previous quarter. The brand now expects revenues to increase 2% for the year ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo