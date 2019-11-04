Quantcast

White House lawyer defies impeachment subpoena

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro November 4, 2019

The lead lawyer for the National Security Council defied a subpoena Monday to appear before House impeachment investigators, as did other White House witnesses, following President Donald Trump's orders not to cooperate with the probe.

