Harbor Group International acquires Hyattsville property for $58.85M

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019

Harbor Group International LLC, a privately-owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced Tuesday the purchase of the Palette Property in Hyattsville for $58.85 million, a 243-unit community built in 2012 in the and located in the city’s Arts District. The Palette Property provides direct access to major employment centers in Washington and Baltimore, situated less than 1 mile from ...

