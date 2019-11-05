Quantcast

Key Impact Sales & Systems acquires Kelley Brokerage

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019

Odenton-based KeyImpact Sales & Systems, Inc. announced Tuesday the purchase of Oklahoma City-based foodservice sales agency Kelley Brokerage Inc., its fourth acquisition this year. Kelley Brokerage was established in 2001 in Oklahoma City. Sole owner and business founder, Kelley McLendon, brings 34 years of foodservice industry experience to KeyImpact. Kelley's leadership, industry knowledge, and connections enriched Kelley Brokerage over ...

