Amazon donates $30K to Maryland Food Bank

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019

Amazon Inc. presented the Maryland Food Bank with a $30,000 donation Wednesday to help more than 1,600 families in need in the Baltimore areas serving  Dundalk Middle School, Sandy Plains Elementary School and Patapsco High School. In addition, 17 Amazon volunteers from the Baltimore County fulfillment center helped restock the food pantry at Dundalk Middle School ...

