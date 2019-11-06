Quantcast

Baltimore-based medical device firm receives opportunity zone backing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 6, 2019

Medical device firm Galen Robotics, which recently relocated to Baltimore from Silicon Valley, has received backing via an opportunity zone fund.

