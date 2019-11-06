Barry F. Levin

Managing Partner and CEO

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

When Barry F. Levin was named Managing Partner and CEO of Saul Ewing in 2014, he was the first individual to be named to the top position that did not call the Philadelphia branch home in the firm’s nearly 100-year history.

In 2017, the Baltimore-based attorney oversaw the firm’s merger with the Chicago-based Arnstein & Lehr. He notes the acquisition was “the result of an amazing collaborative team effort.”

His leadership style and vision focuses on having a team approach, listening to staff, developing inclusive plans and leading by example. “It has been incredibly rewarding to me how I have been able to work with our colleagues to set strategy and implement strategy,” he said.

Since childhood, Levin knew he wanted to be a lawyer. His choice was confirmed during his senior year of high school during an internship with renowned Baltimore attorney Ronald Shapiro. “It was a great experience,” he recalls. “I knew where I was going from that experience on.”

Earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law, Levin worked as a corporate lawyer for a number of years. After joining Saul Ewing in 2003, he was asked to take on more leadership positions within the firm including as chair of the business and finance department and a member of the executive committee. He did not set out to become CEO, but was asked to submit his name when the position became available.

Levin was drawn to give back after a lawyer he looked up to told him “We have been successful in life and we’ve come out of the community and we have a responsibility to give back to the community.”

Today, Levin serves on a number of boards, including LifeBridge Health, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Levindale Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Carroll Hospital Center. “I am now paying that message forward literally every day,” he said.