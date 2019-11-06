Brian D. Pieninck

President and CEO

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Brian D. Pieninck started his career in health care right after high school. He learned computer programming from a book and was hired by a healthcare company as a part-time IT contractor with the opportunity to go to college.

Over the next two decades, he held various leadership positions at Aetna International including president of Southeast national accounts and president of the Americas. He joined CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in 2014 serving in two executive leadership positions before being named president and CEO in July 2018.

Overseeing the company’s 5,500 employees, Pieninck most enjoys the opportunity to work with others. “I am incredibly proud of the people in the organization but also the many people in the community that commit themselves to health care needs in the community,” he said. “I get renewed energy every time I am out and have an opportunity to talk to folks that are putting themselves forward to help others in need. From that perspective, to be able to make a difference and to be able to be a part of a team of people making a difference is incredibly fulfilling.”

He is driven by the opportunity to make an impact. “I believe in the urgency of what needs to be accomplished in health care,” Pieninck said. “Every day is an opportunity, I think personally but also collectively, to move forward, to take a step forward and to do better and I just find that incredibly motivating.”

Growing up in a family that was committed to the community, Pieninck makes volunteering a priority. He serves on the board of the Special Olympics Maryland and is a member of the United Way’s Tocqueville Society. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have arrived at this place and (I feel) a huge commitment and obligation to give back and to spread that good fortune to others. I feel like it is part of my responsibility and part of who I am.”