Quantcast

AG reports $2.5M saved in FY19 health care disputes

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 6, 2019

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General reported Wednesday that more than 1,900 health care cost dispute cases were closed in fiscal year 2019, saving or recovering nearly $2.5 million for patients. The Health Education and Advocacy Unit (HEAU) within the Consumer Protection Division offers mediation to consumers with billing or other business disputes with their ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo