Jay Steinmetz

CEO

Barcoding Inc.

Jay Steinmetz has come a long way since he began barcoding in his Fells Point apartment decades ago.

Today, his Baltimore company, Barcoding Inc., which manufactures and sells automatic identification technology, has 180 employees and more than $40 million in sales to its credit.

“We have grown organically without private equity through careful investment in software and technology,” Steinmetz said. “I conceptualized tools and technology that are now whole multibillion-dollar categories of solutions.”

As for his leadership style and vision, Steinmetz described himself as a people person who knows everyone who works at his company.

“We are a close family and we look out for each other,” he said. “Our company is driven for long term success with a reputation for excellence and treating people right.”

Most new hires, he said, approach Barcoding for jobs after hearing of its reputation. “They know how we take care of the people who work at the company.”

Steinmetz is a member of the state Regulatory Reform Commission and the Baltimore Efficiency and Economy Foundation, and has served as chairman of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation and as a member of the state’s Small Business Commission.

Over the years, he also has served on boards of directors for Sinai Hospital, Best Buddies International and the University of Baltimore’s Merrick School for Business.

Former Gov. Martin O’Malley, in his letter recommending Steinmetz for the top CEO award, said Steinmetz’s community service “would be a full-time portfolio for most people.”

O’Malley added: “Through all of the ups and downs of our nation’s economic cycles and our city‘s changing fortunes, Jay has remained one of the most forward-looking, steadfast, and visionary business leaders of our state.”