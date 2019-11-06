Jeffrey S. Rosen

Co-Managing Partner

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander

The accounting firm of Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander has always emphasized teamwork, according to Jeffrey S. Rosen, who joined the Towson-based company in 2009. And that’s more than OK with him.

“My leadership style is always focused on teamwork and collaboration,” he said. “I firmly believe that one of the most important aspects of my job as co-managing partner is to ensure that our team has the tools and knowledge to succeed both professionally and personally and that they feel empowered to do so.”

With that in mind, Rosen has worked to enhance the firm’s employee engagement and benefits programs, which has helped boost the company’s retention rate.

He also has improved Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander’s information technology systems and added new communication resources, which he said gives employees more access to timely information and fosters collaboration.

“As a result,” Rosen said, “our team is excited to come to work each day and is consistently looking for new growth opportunities.”

Rosen has led two acquisition efforts for his firm, the most recent in 2016 when RS&F acquired SHR Associates, a health care consulting firm based in Annapolis.

Rosen is a member of Towson University’s Board of Visitors and has been a member of the board of the CHAI Comprehensive Assistance Inc., a housing association that serves communities in northwest Baltimore, since 2003, including president from 2016 to 2018.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.