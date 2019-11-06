Quantcast

Paul’s Place breaks ground on culinary arts training program project

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” C. Young joined Paul’s Place Wednesday for the groundbreaking of the organization’s Groundwork Kitchen, the future home of its new culinary arts training program and restaurant. More than 100 partners, board members, donors and community members attended the event, which featured a ceremonial groundbreaking at the restaurant site, to be located at 925 Washington Blvd. ...

