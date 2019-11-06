Quantcast

Provident Bank parent reports $2.4M in net income

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019

PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Preston-based Provident State Bank Inc., reported net income of $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. These earnings produced a .72% return on average assets and 8.32% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $40.2 million as of Sept. 30, compared to $34.5 million at Sept. 30, 2018. Total assets of $457.4 million increased by $19.5 million compared to Sept. 30, ...

