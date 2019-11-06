Quantcast

Wawa to build new store in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain Wawa announced Wednesday it will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 13 for a location in Baltimore. The new store, to be located at the corner of Boston and Ponca streets, will mark the chain’s kickoff of events to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Maryland. The event is also ...

