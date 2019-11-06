William F. Childs IV

CEO

Chaney Enterprises

In early October, William F. Childs IV retired as CEO of Chaney Enterprises’s CEO after 30 years with the company. “I am leaving feeling, quite frankly, totally fulfilled,” he said.

Childs was first drawn to construction as a teen. His father worked in the industry and suggested he give the field a try. He worked as a summer intern at Harry T. Campbell Company and came back the next year as a mechanic helper.

After earning a business administration degree from Lynchburg College, Childs found himself drawn back to construction. After turning down job offers in the banking and automotive field, he joined S.M. Christhiff & Son becoming one of their top sales representatives.

In 1992, he joined Chaney Enterprises as its vice president of sales and marketing and later holding the title of president. Promoted to CEO in 2000, he will now serve as company director.

During his tenure, Childs notes several of his proudest accomplishments include growing the business while maintaining its financial stability, successfully navigating the 2008 Great Recession and creating a company culture where entry-level jobs can lead to in-house careers.

Throughout his career, Childs has served on a number of professional and volunteer-related board including the Chaney Foundation, Grand National Waterfowl Association, Ready-Mix Concrete Research and Education Foundation and the Greater Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.

“In business, we have been very fortunate,” he said. “In my personal life, we have been very fortunate. I think when you are fortunate you have an incumbent responsibility to give back.”