X-energy enters into TRISO fuel collaboration partnership

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019

Global Nuclear Fuel and Rockville-based X-energy announced Wednesday a collaboration to produce low-cost, high-quality TRi-structural ISOtropic (TRISO) particle nuclear fuel. The companies have signed a teaming agreement for the purpose of developing High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) TRISO fuel to potentially supply the U.S. Department of Defense for micro-reactors and NASA for its nuclear thermal propulsion requirements. By ...

