Expert witnesses: Qualifications, disclosures in a nutshell

By: Paul Mark Sandler November 7, 2019

Many cases turn on the opinion of the expert witness — the only witness, with few exceptions, permitted to render an opinion about the facts in the case. Because the outcome of your case may depend upon them, selecting experts is no casual matter. Investigate and interview potential experts; obtain references; meet prospects; and review ...

