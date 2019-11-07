James Knost | Penza Bailey Architects

James Knost, AIA, joins Penza Bailey Architects‘ team as an experienced project manager.

He has worked in the industry since 1983 with an interdisciplinary portfolio including senior living, multi-family, retail, commercial and institutional work. Working with the client from schematic design through construction to achieve the best result from both a design and use perspective, he enjoys the interaction and exchange of ideas as a collaborative process.

Knost is currently working on a Maryland National Guard new facilities design in Havre de Grace as well as a Veterans Administration Medical Center project in Hampton, Virginia.

