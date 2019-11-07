ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Come join a growing small firm in the Washington DC suburbs of southern Maryland! Trial experience and bonuses are available for an organized, highly motivated associate to assist with plaintiff personal injury and workers’ compensation cases.

This position will help assist our lead attorney in litigating jury trials, and will be responsible for managing their own case load for personal injury district court and workers’ compensation clients. Because legal research and writing is a key skill for this position, a strong academic background is preferred.

Must be Maryland licensed. Training and mentoring available for the right candidate.

We are a growth minded, client focused firm looking to expand. Please send a cover letter that identifies what we do as a law firm and why you’d be a great part of our team with your application. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Stephenie@trollingerlaw.com Please send resume and cover letter to

