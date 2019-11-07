Quantcast

Md. Correctional Enterprises failed to investigate $1M in missing inventory

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 7, 2019

Maryland Correctional Enterprises officials failed to properly investigate more than $1 million in discrepancies involving missing inventory and instead adjusted inventory records to reflect what was on hand, according to an audit released by the Office of Legislative Audits. The audit found that the agency "did not always investigate and resolve variances between its materials and ...

