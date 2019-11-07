ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL II –

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS (OAH)



Application Closing Date: 11/22/19

OAH is seeking applicants for a full-time Paralegal II position in Hunt Valley, MD. The salary range for this position is $36,312 to $44,295 and offers a generous benefits and leave package. Please visit www.oah.maryland.gov and click on the Employment link under the Contents section for more information and to apply online.

