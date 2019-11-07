Quantcast

By: Jobs November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL II –
OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS (OAH)


Application Closing Date:  11/22/19

OAH is seeking applicants for a full-time Paralegal II position in Hunt Valley, MD. The salary range for this position is $36,312 to $44,295 and offers a generous benefits and leave package. Please visit www.oah.maryland.gov and click on the Employment link under the Contents section for more information and to apply online.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo