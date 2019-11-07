Ricky Adams | O’Byrne Law

Richard “Ricky” Adams has joined O’Byrne Law LLC as an associate attorney. Ricky’s approach to the practice of law incorporates a holistic and compassionate form of advocacy.

He enjoys working with clients of all ages, backgrounds, and needs, and his practice includes assisting with the legal needs of same-sex couples and other members of the LGBTQ community.

Licensed to practice in Maryland, Adams received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in gerontology and legal studies from the University of Maryland University College, and is currently pursing a Certificate in Estate Planning at UB Law. At O’Byrne Law, Ricky’s practice is focused in the following areas of estate planning: elder law, medicaid planning, estate, probate and trust administration, adult guardianship and special needs planning.

