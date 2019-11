ADVERTISEMENT

The Maryland Judiciary Career Opportunity

MANAGER, EDUCATION



Responsible for developing, implementing, and assuring adherence to College and department policies and procedures. Manages daily operations and oversees management of all courses and documents associated with courses. Addresses continuing education for Judges, magistrates, and commissioners. Req.: JD Degree, 4 yrs. Of exp. Developing, administering, and delivering instructional programs for adults. 3 yrs. Supervising professional staff. To apply:

