UB Law will now accept GRE scores in student applications

By: Louis Krauss November 7, 2019

For the first time, applicants to the University of Baltimore School of Law will have the option of submitting the GRE instead of the LSAT in their applications. Jeff Zavrotny, assistant dean for admissions at UB Law, said the faculty voted to make the change last month following a year of research by the school to ...

