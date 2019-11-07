Quantcast

Universities at Shady Grove opens $175M STEM building

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 7, 2019

ROCKVILLE -- The Universities at Shady Grove cut the ribbon Thursday on a new building that could help double the size of the student body at the Montgomery County campus, which holds programs from universities across the University System of Maryland. The $175 million Biomedical Sciences and Engineering -- or BSE -- building will house programs ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo