John Bolton declines to appear for impeachment inquiry

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick November 7, 2019

Former national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators Thursday, making it unlikely that he will provide any testimony to the House about President Donald Trump's handling of Ukraine.

