Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Former delegate’s daughter pleads guilty to wire fraud

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 8, 2019

The daughter of a former Prince George's County delegate pleaded guilty Friday to one count of wire fraud weeks after her mother, Tawanna Gaines, entered a similar plea. Anitra Edmond, 43, of New Carrollton, served as treasurer for Gaines' campaign account. “Individuals who donate to a political campaign trust that their money will be used to support ...

