Giant Food to redevelop Fort Washington location

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2019

Giant Food, in conjunction with support from the Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation, announced plans Friday for a 42,000-square-foot renovation project for one of its locations in Fort Washington. The store at 9580 Livingston Road will house a variety of new and expanded selections and services including more organic produce, a new natural food department ...

