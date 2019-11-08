Ian Clark | Hotel Revival

Ian Clark was named lead bartender with Hotel Revival.

Clark will work with Hotel Revival’s Director of Food and Beverage Lindsay Chapon to manage the property’s bar program. His role includes partnering with the team to craft cocktails seasonally for the Garden Room and the hotel’s rooftop restaurant Topside as well as for private and special events, maintaining inventories, coordinating and overseeing all bar staff, and curating the hotel’s wine and beer menus.

With nearly 20 years of experience bartending and managing restaurants and bars across the Baltimore area, Clark brings a high-level knowledge of wine, beer and spirits and a remarkable ability to craft cocktails.

Clark has been a member of the Topside bar team since the restaurant opened in May 2018, a role he held while he bartended at Peter’s Inn and Penny Black. Prior to this, He was general manager at Mama’s on the Half Shell and Nacho Mama’s, overseeing and maintaining service among multiple staff at the two restaurants.

