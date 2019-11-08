Quantcast

Learning Undefeated brings ATLAS symposium to Morgan State STEM Festival

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2019

Learning Undefeated, a Gaithersburg nonprofit organization that provides STEM experiences for high needs communities, will bring its 2019 ATLAS College & Career Readiness Symposium to Baltimore Saturday at 10 a.m. as part of the Morgan State STEM Festival on its campus at 1700 East Cold Spring Lane. Students have the chance to visit the Drop Anywhere Lab, ...

